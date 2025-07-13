Hughes Financial Services LLC Invests $87,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 275.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 14,192 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $228,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $3,302,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 43.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,214.52.

Netflix Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,245.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,221.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,049.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

