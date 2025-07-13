Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.59.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $512.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $537.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.