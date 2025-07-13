Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $42,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.