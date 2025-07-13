Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Takes $429,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

