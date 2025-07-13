Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 971 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,557.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 132,683 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 62,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Climber Capital SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,982,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,712,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $75.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $76.12.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

