Everybody Loves Languages (LMDCF) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everybody Loves Languages and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Everybody Loves Languages $1.78 million $310,000.00 1.60 Everybody Loves Languages Competitors $876.05 million $69.16 million 16.30

Everybody Loves Languages’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Everybody Loves Languages. Everybody Loves Languages is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Everybody Loves Languages has a beta of -16.95, meaning that its stock price is 1,795% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everybody Loves Languages’ competitors have a beta of 0.11, meaning that their average stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everybody Loves Languages 21.03% 17.94% 14.81% Everybody Loves Languages Competitors 4.86% 8.34% 5.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Everybody Loves Languages and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.8% of shares of all “SCHOOLS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of shares of all “SCHOOLS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everybody Loves Languages competitors beat Everybody Loves Languages on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Everybody Loves Languages

Everybody Loves Languages Corp., an edtech language-learning and content development company, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English and other language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Content-Based English Language Learning (License of Intellectual Property), and Online and Offline Language Learning. The Content-Based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs. It co-publishes approximately 870 million units from library of program titles. The Online English Language Learning segment provides web-based educational technology language learning, training, and assessment solutions. It develops and markets libraries of online language learning resources and offers approximately 3,000 hours of interactive learning through various product offerings that include Winnie's World, English Academy, Campus, English for Success, AcadeMe English, AcadeMe Junior, and Master and Business English. The company markets its products in Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the United States through a network of distributors. The company was formerly known as Lingo Media Corporation and changed its name to Everybody Loves Languages Corp. in October 2022. Everybody Loves Languages Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

