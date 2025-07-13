Schear Investment Advisers LLC Buys 127 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $292.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.07%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.