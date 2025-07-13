TruNorth Capital Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TruNorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,534.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 743,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 736,329 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,613,000 after purchasing an additional 634,282 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 931,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 431,461 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,134,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,289,000 after purchasing an additional 414,342 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

