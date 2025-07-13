Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 83,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 47,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Butler National Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $105.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.20.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

