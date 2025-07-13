Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.20. 166,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 102,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMWYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.6%

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

