Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,484,000 after purchasing an additional 667,357 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,359,000 after purchasing an additional 815,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

NYSE:C opened at $86.73 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

