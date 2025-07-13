Asset Dedication LLC Buys 81,227 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $37,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISV. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 972,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after buying an additional 96,778 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,995,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

DISV opened at $33.26 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

