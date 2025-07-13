Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000.

BSCT opened at $18.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $18.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

