Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Acquires 1,099 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,156 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,610,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2,003.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,763,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,362 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,099,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,119 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $40.79 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

