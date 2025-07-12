Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $793.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $751.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $766.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.99.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

