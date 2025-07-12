Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 3.1% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.64.

NYSE:CAT opened at $405.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

