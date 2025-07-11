Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $27,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $40.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

