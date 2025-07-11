Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $143.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.94 and a 200-day moving average of $149.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.