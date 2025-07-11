MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 90 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $237.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

