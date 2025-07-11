Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.54.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

