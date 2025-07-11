Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $36,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The business had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $643,707.28. This represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

