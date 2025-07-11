Bank Stocks To Watch Today – July 10th

Invesco QQQ, Vertiv, and SoFi Technologies are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions, representing ownership stakes in companies that provide financial services such as deposit taking, lending, and payment processing. Investors buy and sell these shares on stock exchanges, with their value influenced by interest rates, loan performance, regulatory changes, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $554.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,410,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,345,044. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $557.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.52.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.85. 17,364,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,576,705. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.02. 54,471,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,946,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.91.

