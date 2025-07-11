Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

