Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.78. The stock has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

