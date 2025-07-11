Head-To-Head Comparison: Lowe’s Companies (LOW) and Its Competitors

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lowe’s Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lowe’s Companies $83.67 billion $6.96 billion 18.89 Lowe’s Companies Competitors $26.25 billion $2.36 billion 17.86

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Lowe’s Companies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Lowe’s Companies pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 49.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lowe’s Companies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lowe’s Companies 1 9 16 0 2.58 Lowe’s Companies Competitors 173 1318 2029 38 2.54

Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus target price of $271.12, suggesting a potential upside of 18.93%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 13.29%. Given Lowe’s Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lowe’s Companies is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Lowe’s Companies has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lowe’s Companies’ rivals have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lowe’s Companies 8.22% -49.12% 15.07% Lowe’s Companies Competitors 6.52% 33.77% 8.67%

Summary

Lowe’s Companies beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, renters, businesses, and government. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

