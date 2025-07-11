The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) is CFC Planning Co LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CFC Planning Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 4.9% of CFC Planning Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CFC Planning Co LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.95 and a 52-week high of $277.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.63.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

