Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 18,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,080. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 569,248 shares of company stock worth $111,279,829. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. HSBC raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $192.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.79. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

