SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $9.87 Million Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.06.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $287.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.62 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.