Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $371.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

