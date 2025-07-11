Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) is Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Cencora accounts for about 1.8% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,058,000 after acquiring an additional 125,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,471,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after acquiring an additional 550,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $297.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.23. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $309.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

