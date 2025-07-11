Fonville Wealth Management LLC Sells 791 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $67.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.