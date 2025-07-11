Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $80.68 and a 12-month high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.