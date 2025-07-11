Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

