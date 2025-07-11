Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 31,327 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

