Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 5,819 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $67,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.4%

MPWR stock opened at $740.45 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $699.65 and its 200-day moving average is $637.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

