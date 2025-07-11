MJP Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,784,674,000 after acquiring an additional 201,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,019,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,718,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,600. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,587 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.93.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $322.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.48. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $330.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

