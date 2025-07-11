Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 578 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.6% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 76.5% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLK opened at $1,103.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $993.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $971.28. The company has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,105.72.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
