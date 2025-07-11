Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Reduced by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 53.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $207,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 176.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 599,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after buying an additional 382,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $322,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.54. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

