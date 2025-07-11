American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $240,000. DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.6% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 12.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Aurdan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 35.3% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $221.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.79. The firm has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 174.81%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.88.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

