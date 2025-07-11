Croban Purchases Shares of 22,623 Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Croban bought a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.96.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $35.42 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.