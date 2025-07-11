Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

