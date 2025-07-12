Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $242.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

