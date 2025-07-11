Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 514.1% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

CGUS stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

