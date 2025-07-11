Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,478 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Argus lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $63.21.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

