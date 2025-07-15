Ballentine Partners LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 13.2% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 155,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Up 0.2%

Nomura stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Nomura had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.20 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

