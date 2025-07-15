Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 102,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Barclays by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 48,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Barclays by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $18.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

