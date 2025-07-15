Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.65. 92,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,599,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Jet.AI Stock Down 1.4%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.22.
Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($1.09). Jet.AI had a negative net margin of 92.86% and a negative return on equity of 463.48%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million.
Jet.AI Company Profile
Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.
