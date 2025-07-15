Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.65. 92,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,599,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Jet.AI Stock Down 1.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.22.

Get Jet.AI alerts:

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($1.09). Jet.AI had a negative net margin of 92.86% and a negative return on equity of 463.48%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jet.AI

Jet.AI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jet.AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jet.AI Inc. ( NASDAQ:JTAI Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.52% of Jet.AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jet.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet.AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.