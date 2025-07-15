Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in KT by 20.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in KT by 28.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,890,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in KT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in KT by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 73,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Stock Up 0.2%

KT stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. KT Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KT Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

