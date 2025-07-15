Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,162 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,135 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,558,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,201,000 after buying an additional 8,329,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,121,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,743,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,648,000 after buying an additional 4,508,649 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,430,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,776,000 after acquiring an additional 74,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,038,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 992,900 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

