Greenleaf Trust Sells 349 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 127.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 9.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $42,504,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of STT opened at $110.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $110.97.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.92.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

